DELAYED OPENINGSSeveral area schools will be delayed due to weather. Click here for a full list
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:30 PMFam
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore Syndicated, Local TV, Netflix, Talkers, The Baby-Sitter's Club


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s official, Ann M. Martin’s best-selling series, The Baby-Sitter’s Club, is coming to Netflix.

Netflix announced Thursday that it is running a 10 episode live-action adaptation of the popular book series.

Martin will serve as the producer of the show and expects all of the original characters from the books to be in the television reboot.

The Baby-Sitter’s Club sold about 178 million copies during its peak and Martin wrote more than 34 novels in the series.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s