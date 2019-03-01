Filed Under:2-year-old dies, Baltimore, Baltimore Police, Local TV, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A two-year-old boy was found unconscious inside a Baltimore home and died later at a local hospital.

City police are investigating the death of two-year-old Trevor Graham.

Officers were called to the 900 block of West Fayette Street around 9:43 p.m. on January 26.

They found Trevor unconscious.

He was rushed to an area hospital but died the next day.

An autopsy report released Friday listed homicide as a the manner of death.

