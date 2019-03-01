



Baltimore’s city auditor has resigned after less than a year on the job.

Calling it a personnel matter, Baltimore Comptroller Joan Pratt told The Baltimore Sun on Thursday that all she could say was Audrey Askew informed her of her intent to resign last Friday.

The auditor’s office is responsible for biennial audits of 16 agencies for finances and performances.

In August, Askew said the health department hadn’t reached inspection targets for two years because of understaffing.

In September, she reported Mayor Catherine Pugh’s staffers improperly shared a city credit card and spent thousands on questionable purchases.

And in December, she told city council members that police hadn’t supplied requested information. She also found the transportation department wasn’t properly reviewing tickets.

The newspaper couldn’t reach Askew for comment.

