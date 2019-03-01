



A handgun was recovered at an Annapolis school Friday afternoon.

According to Anne Arundel County Police, a school resource officer was notified after a staffer found a purse-type bag with a handgun inside at The Phoenix Academy.

The officer opened the bag to determine its owner and located a loaded .22 caliber revolver in the bag.

Dea’Montae Elgin, 19, from the 900 block of President Street in Annapolis was identified as the owner of the bad.

Elgin was arrested and charged with handgun-related charges.

Police do not believe any children came into contact with the gun or that there’s any remaining threat.

