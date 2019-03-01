



Baltimore Police arrested 25-year-old Ramon Burks for the murder of a 21-year-old woman.

Police said Burks was arrested Thursday and charged with 1st Degree Murder, Reckless Endangerment, Assault, and various Handgun Violations.

Police also identified the victim as Kaylyn High of the 1300 block of Greenmount Ave.

High went to Johns Hopkins Hospital Wednesday night after being shot in the head. She was immediately taken into surgery, but died.

Police said officers responded to the 300 block of East 22nd Street around 9:34 p.m. for a Shot Spotter alert and found the scene of the shooting.

Detectives identified Burks as a suspect after examining the crime scene and speaking with witnesses.

He is currently waiting to see a court commissioner.

