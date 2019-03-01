



Ravens running back Alex Collins was arrested early Friday morning following a car crash in Owings Mills.

According to Baltimore County Police, officers responded to a report of a car hitting a tree in the 10000 block of Dolfield Road around 6:48 a.m. It’s about a mile from the Ravens facility.

During the course of the investigation, 24-year-old Collins was arrested at the scene.

He has not been formally charged. No word on whether Collins was driving.

The Ravens said in a statement to WJZ, “We have spoken to the police and are aware of the situation.”

No comment from Collins yet.

This story is developing. Stay with WJZ for the latest.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook