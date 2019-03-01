DELAYED OPENINGSSeveral area schools will be delayed due to weather. Click here for a full list
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens running back Alex Collins was arrested early Friday morning following a car crash in Owings Mills.

According to Baltimore County Police,  officers responded to a report of a car hitting a tree in the 10000 block of Dolfield Road around 6:48 a.m. It’s about a mile from the Ravens facility.

NASHVILLE, TN – OCTOBER 14: Alex Collins #34 of the Baltimore Ravens high fives fans after beating the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

During the course of the investigation, 24-year-old Collins was arrested at the scene.

He has not been formally charged. No word on whether Collins was driving.

The Ravens said in a statement to WJZ, “We have spoken to the police and are aware of the situation.”

No comment from Collins yet.

This story is developing. Stay with WJZ for the latest. 

