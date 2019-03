Maryland State Police responded to 61 crashes Friday morning after snow fell in the region.

At least one of the crashes was fatal.

There were also 23 disabled cars and 298 calls for service.

Between 3 and 11 a.m. today, @MDSP responded to 61 crashes (including at least 1 fatal) and 23 disabled or unattended vehicles while answering 298 calls for service. There are no snow emergency plans in effect. Follow updated Maryland road conditions at https://t.co/jxqlSYD4wc pic.twitter.com/6QH8cIJATr — MD State Police (@MDSP) March 1, 2019

