BALTIMORE (AP) — Under Armour is laying off 50 people at a headquarters in Baltimore as part of the cuts it announced last year.

The Baltimore Sun reported Thursday that the company has told the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation that the workers will be let go between March 8 and June 30.

The Baltimore-based athletic apparel company announced in September that it planned to cut its global workforce by 400 workers. It said then that the 3 percent cut in its workforce was necessary to rejuvenate stagnating sales growth.

The company began restructuring in 2017, quickly hiring a new chief executive officer and announcing 2 percent of its workforce would be laid off that August. It says these Locust Point headquarters layoffs are the last in its current restructuring efforts.

