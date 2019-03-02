



The Maryland Home and Garden Show kicked off this weekend at the Maryland State Fair Grounds in Timonium.

The show brought in 400 contractors and experts to teach visitors how to best prepare their homes for spring weather.

Area’s top landscapers also showed off their talents and creativity with designs that celebrated the Chesapeake Bay.

Don Engebretson, a six-time winner of the Garden Writers Association’s national Garden Globe Award for excellence in garden writing, appeared at the show.

He taught seminars to visitors like, “Crafting Cool & Creative Containers” and “Top 10 Gardening Blunders and How To Avoid Them.”

The second weekend of the Maryland Home and Garden Show will run March 8-10.

The second weekend of the show will feature a spring craft show, wine tasting and petting zoo.

Admission for adults is $12, $10 for seniors, $3 for kids ages 6-12 and free for children under 6-years-old.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook