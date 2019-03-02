



Spring may be on the way, but the Baltimore Ravens Cheerleaders are already preparing for next season.

The Baltimore Ravens Cheerleaders hosted its 2019 Co-Ed Cheerleading auditions Saturday at the Meritt Club Downtown.

Baltimore Ravens Cheerleaders perform at every home game throughout the season and are active members of the community.

Cheerleaders also get the opportunity to travel to USO Military Tours, the Pro Bowl and the NFL Draft.

Callbacks will be held Sunday at the Merrit Club Downtown.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook