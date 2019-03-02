



Baltimore City Police is adding eight new K9’s to its force, the department announced.

Six of the newest K9’s are German Shepherds, one is a German Shorthaired Pointer and one is a Belgian Malinois.

They are all about a year old and were born and bred in eastern Europe, specifically to be police dogs.

Each dog was $8,000 each. They were paid for with a grant from the Department of Homeland Security.

The dogs came to the United States a few weeks ago.

They went to a kennel in Pennsylvania, before coming to Baltimore to work with their new partners with whom they’ll also live.

Their names are Loki, Hugo, Jax, Manny, Macky, Ranger, Alec and Jazz.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook