CHARLES COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — Excitement is building for some bald eagle eggs to start hatching!

Charles County Parks and Recreation posted a picture of one of the Eagles intensely watching their eggs.

The eagles, Chandler and Hope, laid their eggs 35 days ago. Officials said they should begin to see the eggs cracking soon!

Once that begins, it can take up to a day for the hatchlings to break out of the egg.

