



With temperatures predicted to drop into the teens or lower with wind chill, a Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert has been issued for Baltimore City beginning Monday evening through Thursday morning.

This is the eighth Code Blue Extreme Cold declaration this season.

“With dangerously cold temperatures expected in Baltimore, I am issuing a Code Blue Extreme Cold declaration beginning Monday evening through Thursday morning. I encourage residents to stay indoors, especially those most vulnerable to cold,” said Baltimore City Interim Health Commissioner Mary Beth Haller. “Extreme cold temperatures can permanently injure, or even kill. Please be sure to check on neighbors who you think may be at risk to ensure that they have heat and power, and take care to shelter pets appropriately.”

This alert indicates a higher risk for cold injuries or even death for those exposed to low temperatures, Baltimore City Health department said.

Cold Weather Tips for Staying Healthy:

Wear multiple layers of loose-fitting clothing.

Always wear a head covering, like a hat and/or scarf, when outdoors.

Drink plenty of fluids and avoid alcoholic beverages.

Protect yourself against falls in icy or snowy conditions.

Check on those who are most vulnerable, including children, the elderly and/or chronically ill.

Provide appropriate shelter for domestic animals.

Other Tips for Keeping Safe in Cold Weather:

Keep space heaters and candles away from flammable materials, such as curtains, furniture and loose clothing.

Check your carbon monoxide detector and make sure it’s working.

Do not use prohibited heat or power sources inside your home, such as stoves or generators. They may cause fire or carbon monoxide poisoning.

Do not leave your car running in a closed space, such as a garage.

Click here for more information about Baltimore City’s Code Blue Extreme Cold Plan.

