Looks like Ivanka Trump may have been in Baltimore Sunday.

President Donald Trump’s daughter tweeted a photo of her son enjoying The National Aquarium Sunday.

“All smiles at the National Aquarium in Baltimore,” Trump tweeted.

All smiles at the National Aquarium in Baltimore 🐠 pic.twitter.com/BRbLqw2drY — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 3, 2019

It’s not clear if the the photo was taken Sunday or just posted Sunday from a previous trip.

