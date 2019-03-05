



A 27-year-old Frederick man was arrested after he allegedly robbed a 7-Eleven and stole several vehicles from a dealership.

Frederick County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 7-Eleven in the 5700 block of Buckeystown Pike for an armed robbery Monday at 12:30 p.m.

Prior to their arrival, employees said the armed suspect fled the scene in an Audi SUV.

Using the tag number, police contact the owner’s family and learned the SUV was being supposedly getting serviced at a local dealership.

When deputies arrived, they saw the suspect vehicle in the parking lot, but it was unoccupied.

After interviewing dealership employees, deputies learned a man named Allen Michael Hooks was last seen driving that vehicle.

White detectives continued their interviews, Hooks stole another vehicle and left the lot.

An hour later, detectives were told Hooks had returned with the vehicle and entered the store through a back door.

As they tried to make contact with Hooks, he assaulted an employee while trying to flee.

However, other employees restrained him and he was taken into custody by detectives on the scene.

Police searched Hooks and the vehicles and found a knife matching the description of the one used in the robbery.

Hooks is charged with one count of robbery, one count of armed robbery, one count of theft: $100 to under $1500, two counts of motor vehicle unlawful taking, one count of theft: $25,000 to under $100,000, one count of theft: $1,500 to under $25,000, two counts of unauthorized removal of property, one counts of second-degree assault, and two counts of reckless endangerment.

He was also charged with one count of CDS possess paraphernalia and one county of CDS possess not marijuana.

Hooks is being held in the e Frederick County Adult Detention Center.

