



Healthy Harbor is inviting all paddlers to come out and show their support for clean water at the 4th Annual Baltimore Floatilla on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Waterfront Partnership is inviting paddlers to “crab your paddle and show some love for Baltimore wildlife,” where participants are encouraged to decorate their boats, boards and bodies in celebration of their favorite Chesapeake Bay critters.

Both Mr. Trash Wheel and Professor Trash Wheel will be attending the event, where they will be seen for the first time seen together. In 2018, 300 paddlers helped raise $10,000 for the Healthy Harbor Initiative, which runs the trash wheels, grows oysters in the Harbor, holds environmental field trips and cleanups in Baltimore neighborhoods.

Paddlers that are experienced will leave from Canton Waterfront Park and paddle 2.5 miles into the Inner Harbor, where they will be alongside the Trash Wheels and return to Canton for the MOM’s Organic Market After Party with food and music.

If interested in participating, visit BaltimoreFloatila.com to register until June 4 or when 500 spots are filled.

This story was written by WJZ intern, Lurene Heyl.