BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Fire crews are on the scene of a two-alarm fire in the 1200 block of N. Calvert St. Tuesday afternoon.
Smoke and fire was showing through the attic and roof, and all occupants escaped uninjured.
Courtesy: Baltimore City Fire Department
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
