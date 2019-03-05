Filed Under:Baltimore, Belvedere, Local TV, Maryland, N. Calvert St, Two-alarm fire


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Fire crews are on the scene of a two-alarm fire in the 1200 block of N. Calvert St. Tuesday afternoon.

Smoke and fire was showing through the attic and roof, and all occupants escaped uninjured.

Courtesy: Baltimore City Fire Department

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s