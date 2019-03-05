



One of Baltimore’s largest gay nightclubs is closing.

The Baltimore Sun reports Grand Central owner Don Davis confirmed Monday the sale of his 15,000-square-foot property. Baltimore-based Landmark Partners bought the property for $1.4 million, less than the original asking price for $1.85 million.

Jon Pannoni with Landmark Partners says the club will remain open until the start of the redevelopment, which is still in the planning stage. The redevelopment will likely include a retail space, in addition to “a full-service lunch/dinner/bar concept.” Pannoni wouldn’t say whether the future development would include another LGBTQ nightclub.

Grand Central began as Central Station Pub in 1991, expanding in 2003. At 67, Davis has been in the nightclub business for more than a half-century, but says his throat cancer prompted retirement.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)