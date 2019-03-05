



Just days after his wife Jacquelyn’s killing- Keith Smith met personally with Mayor Pugh.

“He asked if he could stop by, he actually stopped by our office and explained that he had this wonderful relationship with this woman and just was really, could not believe that this had happened,” Mayor Pugh said.

He told the mayor that some of Jacquelyn’s family members did not believe his story- that the panhandler reached into her window and stabbed her to death in East Baltimore.

“His wife had a heart for people and he even said that the family in some ways blamed him because he had rolled the window down. And you know, it was just hard listening to him because all I could think about was this woman had been stabbed so many times,” Pugh said. “But anyway, yesterday, hearing that something like this happened, that this person had actually used our city to do this kind of violence, in a city that’s already struggling with its own issues,”

Police said the truth was that Smith and his daughter Valeria staged the killing- and made up the panhandler story.

Monday, they were in a courtroom in Texas where a judge ordered the Smiths be brought back to Baltimore to face charges.

The victim’s family said they always believed the husband did it, but did not think the charges would come so fast.

