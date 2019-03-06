Comments
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Due to numerous weather-related closings, the Baltimore County Public Schools calendar was adjusted to provide the required instructional days and hours.
The following two adjustments have been made:
- Wednesday, June 5, is now an instructional day with schools in session for students. It was originally a professional development day with no school for students.
- The last day of school will now be Monday, June 17. The school year was originally scheduled to end on Friday, June 14.
Baltimore County Schools has closed six days so far this year due to inclement weather, exhausting the four make-up days built into the calendar.