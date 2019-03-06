



The General Motors plant in White Marsh will be closing on May 4.

The company recently filed paperwork with the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation that pushed back the plant’s closing.

General Motors To Slash 14,700 Jobs In North America, Including In Baltimore

The U.S. automaker first announced the shutdown last November.

The closing will leaving 296 workers displaced.

The workers will have to choose between being transferred to another GM facility or giving up their job.

Baltimore County officials have set up resources and support for plant workers including job counseling.

Baltimore County Exec. ‘Disappointed’ After GM Announces Layoffs, Offers Job Counseling

The company is slashing more than 14,000 jobs across North America and as a part of that shutting down other plants as well.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook