



In Baltimore, 25 percent of people live in a food desert. But Food Rescue Baltimore is doing something about that problem.

Food Rescue Baltimore is handing out fresh, free food at nine different locations throughout the week.

Pounds of fresh fruits, vegetables and baked goods are sorted and readied to handout to anyone that shows up at Food Rescue Baltimore.

“This food comes from various grocery stores, distributors and cafes,” Matt Burke, of Food Rescue Baltimore, said. “We work with all of whom would have thrown it away otherwise.”

Food Rescue Baltimore also has a garden where they grow their own food in the growing season.

Georgetown University students interested in the mission have even gotten a tour of Food Rescue Baltimore.

“We have 14 plots, I believe,” Burke said.

Food Rescue Baltimore is 100 percent volunteer, and some of those who come to get food decide to pitch in.

“I am a weekly,” Frederick Collins, of Baltimore, said. “It’s a great program.”

A portion of food is set aside for Dominic Nell who loads his car and distributes 1,500 lbs. of food in Druid Hill to anyone who walks up.

“We’re out here in the snow, we’re out here in the extreme heat,” Nell said. “The word has spread. A lot of people who rely on us now, which is comforting because we want the work to be purposeful.

Along North Ave. there is not one grocery store, a food desert in which one in three Baltimore children live.

