BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a triple shooting that left three people hospitalized in southeast Baltimore Wednesday night.
At around 7:46 p.m., police were called to the 3700 block of East Lombard Street for a reported shooting.
Upon their arrival, police found a 24 and 26-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds to the leg and foot.
A short time later, police were notified of a third adult male victim who was also in the 3700 block of East Lombard Street.
He was suffering from a gunshot wound to the body.
Medics transported the victims to area hospitals where they are listed in stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
