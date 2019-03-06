



Police are investigating a triple shooting that left three people hospitalized in southeast Baltimore Wednesday night.

At around 7:46 p.m., police were called to the 3700 block of East Lombard Street for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, police found a 24 and 26-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds to the leg and foot.

A short time later, police were notified of a third adult male victim who was also in the 3700 block of East Lombard Street.

He was suffering from a gunshot wound to the body.

Medics transported the victims to area hospitals where they are listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

