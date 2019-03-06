  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Maryland, New Hope Academy Principal, Prince George's County, racist slur


HYATTSVILLE, Md. (AP) — A white principal at a private school in Maryland says she regrets using a racial slur referring to black people during a Black History Month assembly.

Citing a release from New Hope Academy Principal Joy Morrow, news outlets report a keynote speaker had canceled just before the school’s annual assembly, so Morrow decided to give a talk she gave 25 years ago about what Martin Luther King Jr.’s teachings meant to her.

A native of Dubuque, Iowa, she says she warned the children in grades 6 to 12 that she would use the slur to explain what she “experienced growing up in an all-white, racist community.”

She said the word inadvertently distracted some students, so she regrets using it. The school has since held discussions with students and faculty.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s