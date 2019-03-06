



Retired Baltimore Sergeant Keith Gladstone has been indicted and faces federal charges that he planted a BB gun on a man and asked witnesses to lie.

Federal prosecutors cite his ties to W.J.- believed to be Sergeant Wayne Jenkins- the disgraced head of the Gun Trace Task Force and said Jenkins called him in a panic after deliberately running over a man in Northeast Baltimore in 2014.

The feds said Gladstone planted the gun on the man and instructed a fellow officer to lie if authorities ever questioned him- and claim they were there for scene security.

It’s not the only controversy the retired sergeant has faced.

He is being sued in connection with an incident in 2010 where drugs were planted on two men- they were wrongly sent to prison.

Among the others listed in the lawsuit, Jenkins and the late Det. Sean Suiter- who died the day before testifying in front of a grand jury in the case- Suiter’s family has denied he committed any wrongdoing.

“The persons who did this are the people who are supposed to protect and serve,” said Umar Burley, who was wrongly imprisoned in the case.

And in the unrest that followed the death of Freddie Gray, Gladstone was one of the officers involved in this incident- where Larry Lomax was pepper-sprayed and then pulled down and arrested- a jury awarded $75,000 in a civil suit.

“We have many, many more of these cases. This is by no means the exception to the rule,” said Billy Murphy, defense attorney.

Defense attorney Ivan Bates has represented several citizens who claimed wrongdoing by Gladstone.

“When you realize we compared notes about what’s happening in this city we realized we had to something to try to make sure these officers were not going to be successful,” Bates said.

Gladstone has pleaded not guilty. He was released on his own recognizance. His attorney told WJZ he has no comment and is still reviewing allegations.

