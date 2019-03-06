



Inside a meeting room on the edge of the University of Maryland campus, an advisory board spent hours assessing the school’s progress in implementing recommended changes aimed at strengthening the policies that protect student athletes.

“This is what we’re doing. This is what we have. Are there other things we can improve?” said sports medicine consultant Rod Walters.

Walters compiled one of the reports the University is now working from.

“You can kind of get an index. How much activity do we have? Can we modify activity? Or even, do we even need to take activity indoors if we have an indoor facility?” Walters said.

Ranging from monitoring outdoor practice conditions to welcoming student feedback, the spotlight on athlete safety comes ten months after tragedy.

Last June, 19-year-old Jordan McNair died days after suffering a heat stroke at football practice.

His death fueled an investigation into the culture of the program and launched scathing reports of coaches abusing players.

Top offices at the University emptied in the wake of the scandal.

Now with changes in leadership, a new football coach and reforms underway- UMD athletic director Damon Evans said they are working to ensure tragedy doesn’t strike twice.

“To go through these recommendations, what we provide to our student athletes,” Evans said.

The University of Maryland is also appointing an athletic medicine review board which will routinely review policies.

