



A house in Baltimore City was destroyed after being engulfed in flames early Thursday morning.

Officials said fire crews arrived at the scene in the 2800 block of Montebello Terr. just before 3:30 a.m. The vacant home was already fully involved with the two-alarm blaze.

Just before 3:30am BCFD battled a 2-Alarm fire in the 2800blk of Montebello Terr. The vacant 3-story single family home was fully involved when FFs arrived on the scene. No injuries reported and the cause is under investigation @ChiefNilesRFord @MayorPugh50 pic.twitter.com/QgmxqqDfQa — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) March 7, 2019

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook