BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A house in Baltimore City was destroyed after being engulfed in flames early Thursday morning.
Officials said fire crews arrived at the scene in the 2800 block of Montebello Terr. just before 3:30 a.m. The vacant home was already fully involved with the two-alarm blaze.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
