



A federal jury convicted a Maryland man for illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition, according to officials.

Erick Hobbs, 39, of Baltimore, is a previously convicted felon and therefore prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.

According to evidence, between Oct. 2017 and Jan. 2018, Hobbs was dating a woman and gave the woman’s daughter a television as a gift.

After the woman broke off their relationship, Hobbs demanded that the woman return the television, even though he had given it as a gift.

An investigation showed that on Feb. 3, Hobbs tried to break into a rear kitchen window to gain access to the woman’s home.

When the woman and her daughter came downstairs to see what the noise was, Hobbs ordered them at gunpoint to open the front door and threatened to kill the victims.

The woman opened the front door and Hobbs took the television set.

The woman later called the police to report the incident.

On Feb. 4, police located Hobbs in a vehicle and attempted to stop it. He fled and rear-ended a van nearby.

Hobbs got out of the vehicle and was arrested.

Police recovered a 9mm pistol from the ground by the driver’s side door of the vehicle where Hobbs was standing at the time of his arrest.

Later that day, Hobbs was captured on recorded jail calls talking to his son and his roommate.

During the call, Hobbs provided his son with the victim’s address and told him to give the address to his roommate who, “is going to take care of it from there.”

On Feb. 5 police obtained a warrant to search Hobbs’ residence and seized 65 rounds of 9mm ammunition, the same type of ammunition inside of the firearm, and a paper with the victim’s address written on it.

Hobbs faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and up to life in prison.

Hobbs’ scheduled sentencing is May 24, 2019.

