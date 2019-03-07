Comments
MONTGOMERY Co., Md. (WJZ) — A car crashed into the front door of a home in Montgomery County, displacing five people.
MONTGOMERY Co., Md. (WJZ) — A car crashed into the front door of a home in Montgomery County, displacing five people.
The incident happened early Thursday morning.
Montgomery County Fire officials said one person was trapped inside the vehicle.
Five people were in the house at the time but were not injured. The Red Cross was called for those occupants.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook