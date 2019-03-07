



Charlotte Russe is going out of business. The clothing chain already closed it’s online store.

A message on the website states that a sale began March 7 at all stores and that all sales are final.

In February the company announced it was filing for bankruptcy and closing nearly 100 stores.

RELATED: Charlotte Russe Files For Bankruptcy; To Close Nearly 100 Stores Including 6 In Maryland

The young women’s clothing chain had secured $50 million from lenders to continue running about 400 Charlotte Russe and Peek Children’s stores, as well as its website, during the bankruptcy.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook