BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Charlotte Russe is going out of business. The clothing chain already closed it’s online store.

A message on the website states that a sale began March 7 at all stores and that all sales are final.

In February the company announced it was filing for bankruptcy and closing nearly 100 stores.

The young women’s clothing chain had secured $50 million from lenders to continue running about 400 Charlotte Russe and Peek Children’s stores, as well as its website, during the bankruptcy.

