



BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police announced Thursday that the two suspects in Jacquelyn Smith’s killing will return to Maryland on March 20.

Keith Smith and his daughter, Valeria Smith were arrested Sunday just 20 miles off the U.S.-Mexico border, attempting to flee the country.

Keith Smith had initially told police Jacquelyn Smith was killed while giving out money to a panhandler from her car window in Baltimore, but on Sunday officials announced her husband and his daughter Valeria are now charged in connection to Jacquelyn’s death.

Police said Smith’s fatal stabbing story was staged.

In their first court appearance Monday, the Smiths were denied bail. Maryland had 10 days to extradite them from Cameron County back to Maryland to face their murder charges.

Police then asked for more time before picking up the suspects, requesting a five-day extension on Tuesday.

