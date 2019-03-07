



Donavain Hodges has been sentenced to life in prison, with all but 45 years suspended after he was convicted in December of the first degree murder of Timothy Sherod, 28.

He will also serve five mandatory years for the use of a handgun in a crime of violence before serving time for the murder.

In January, Hodge’s co-defendant C’essna Blow, 19, pled guilty to armed robbery, conspiracy and use of a firearm during a crime of violence and testified against Hodges.

Blow was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

“Today, we held Donavain Hodges accountable for this senseless, heinous crime,” State’s Attorney Braveboy said. “Because of his crimes a mother had to bury her son, and a young daughter will never know her father. Although the family is still suffering, they along with everyone in Prince George’s County can now rest assured that Mr. Hodges will not harm anyone else.”

Sherod’s body was found in the early morning hours slumped over a running car in Accokeek. He had been shot six times.

Investigation revealed that Sherod met Blow through an online dating service.

When he realized she had lied to get his money, he contacted her and asked that she return his money.

She agreed, but arrived with Hodges, who ambushed and killed Sherod.

