



The court battle continues for Zynae Green’s family, the family of the 6-year-old girl who was allegedly electrocuted and left with brain damage after touching a handrail at the MGM National Harbor.

The family filed a lawsuit claiming that contractors should have caught the faulty wiring that caused the problem.

Thursday, lawyers for the Green family pushed to get to trial quickly. They thought initially the case would settle. A trial date has now been set for next February.

“We hope that the case gets resolved before that,” Benedict Morelli, the Green family attorney, said.

Last November, Green turned seven and was surrounded by her family and caregivers in the facility where she receives around the clock care.

It was the next day that the Green family filed the lawsuit.

According to court documents, Green grabbed hold of the hand railing that was coursing with 120-volts of electricity.

An investigation later revealed that faulty electrical work was to blame.

A spokesperson for MGM Resorts released a statement when the lawsuit was first filed.

“MGM Resorts is committed to working with the family’s representative to reach a resolution,” the statement said.

Attorney’s for the Green family said that talks of a settlement went nowhere.

“We hope justice will come sooner rather than later for the Green family,” Morelli said.

The Green family said that Zynae’s condition has not changed since the incident.

Defense attorney’s declined to comment Thursday.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook