



The suspect wanted for a 2014 murder in New Jersey who was added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list was arrested by Prince George’s County patrol officers at a traffic stop Thursday morning.

Lamont Stephenson was being sought for his alleged involvement in the murder of his fiancee and her cat in their Newark, New Jersey apartment, on October 17, 2014.

Stephenson was charged with homicide in New Jersey on November 3, 2014.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for him in the U.S. District Court, District of New Jersey, Essex County, after he was charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

He was on the run for more than four years- but is now in custody.

“We said the world becomes a very small place and we warned Mr. Stephenson that he would be found,”

The 43-year-old Stephenson is connected to two homicides years apart, in 2014 when authorities said he murdered his fiancee, Olga DeJesus and her dog in their Newark New Jersey apartment.

“My sister was very loud, you could always hear her laughing, she was a good person,” said Olga’s brother.

After being on the run for years, Prince George’s County police said he surfaced last week and struck again- allegedly stabbing 40-year-old Natinia Kiah and her cat to death in the nation’s capital.

Hours later, police came across Stephenson after responding to a call for a suspicious person in a rental truck. They said Stephenson claimed he was homeless and getting away from the weather, before opening up about who he was.

“He was nervous at first, then he kind of fed us all of the information,” said a Prince George’s County officer who made the arrest.

After running his name, officers arrested Stephenson on charges of unlawful flight, his fiancee’s family, who had been praying for closure for years- finally had answers.

“Every single day for four years, I waited for that phone call every day,” Her brother said.

“It’s overwhelming, right now I’m very overwhelmed, I didn’t stop because my sister had two kids, because of them, I kept on with the case, keeping it alive, all of these years,” He added.

Police said they also recovered a weapon from Stephenson.

The FBI had offered a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to his arrest.

He remains in the custody of the FBI.

