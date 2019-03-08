BREAKINGMaryland Court Of Appeals Upholds Adnan Syed's Conviction
(CBS NEWS) — If you, like most of the country, have been glued to CBS this week as Gayle King’s exclusive interview with R. Kelly aired, you’ll be happy to know more of her interview is set to air Friday, March 8 at 8 p.m. — only on CBS.

Kelly, who is currently in jail for missing his child support payments, was arrested last month after being accused of sexual assault by women, some who said they were minors at the time of the assault.

UNSPECIFIED LOCATION – MARCH 6: (EDITORS NOTE: Best quality available) In this handout provided by Cook County Sheriff’s Office, R. Kelly poses for a mugshot photo after being arrested for $161,663 in unpaid child support March 6, 2019. The Cook County Sheriff’s Office revealed that Kelly will have to pay the full amount before he can be released from jail. (Photo by Cook County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images)

Recently two women claimed Kelly picked them up outside a Baltimore after party in the 90s then assaulted them.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 21: (L-R) Rochelle Washington, attorney Gloria Allred and Latresa Scaff display photos taken on the night they are discussing at the press conference as two new accusers of R. Kelly misconduct come forward at Lotte New York Palace on February 21, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

2 Women Accuse R. Kelly Of Sexual Misconduct At Baltimore After-Party In 1990s

To watch more of the interviews, go to CBS News.

Watch the special only on WJZ in Baltimore at 8 p.m. Friday.

