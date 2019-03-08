



If you, like most of the country, have been glued to CBS this week as Gayle King’s exclusive interview with R. Kelly aired, you’ll be happy to know more of her interview is set to air Friday, March 8 at 8 p.m. — only on CBS.

Kelly, who is currently in jail for missing his child support payments, was arrested last month after being accused of sexual assault by women, some who said they were minors at the time of the assault.

Recently two women claimed Kelly picked them up outside a Baltimore after party in the 90s then assaulted them.

To watch more of the interviews, go to CBS News.

Watch the special only on WJZ in Baltimore at 8 p.m. Friday.