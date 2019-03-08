



Two people have been hospitalized after a suspect vehicle fleeing police struck another car in Bel Air.

According to Harford Sheriff’s Office, deputies were trying to make a traffic stop in the area of Tredmore Road and Route 22 when the suspect vehicle tried to escape.

That car stuck another car passing by.

Deputies did take the suspect in custody, but two people were transported to an area hospital as a precaution.

Today at 12:52 p.m., deputies attempted to make a traffic stop in the area of Rt 22 and Tredmore Rd. Suspect vehicle attempted to flee and struck civilian vehicle. Suspect taken into custody. 2 transported to hospital as precaution. EB 22 closed btwn Moores Mill Rd & Tredmore Rd — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) March 8, 2019

Eastbound Rt. 22 is closed between Moores Mill and Tredmore roads for the investigation.

