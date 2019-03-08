BREAKINGMaryland Court Of Appeals Upholds Adnan Syed's Conviction
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, bel air, Harford County Sheriff, Local TV, Police Chase, Talkers


BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Two people have been hospitalized after a suspect vehicle fleeing police struck another car in Bel Air.

According to Harford Sheriff’s Office, deputies were trying to make a traffic stop in the area of Tredmore Road and Route 22 when the suspect vehicle tried to escape.

That car stuck another car passing by.

Deputies did take the suspect in custody, but two people were transported to an area hospital as a precaution.

Eastbound Rt. 22 is closed between Moores Mill and Tredmore roads for the investigation.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s