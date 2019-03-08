



Wedding bells replaced a buzzer after Maryland Terrapin Ivan Bender proposed to his longtime girlfriend Friday night.

It was the Maryland Terrapins senior night at Xfinity Center for the team’s regular-season finale against Minnesota.

Maryland’s Ivan Bender with the Senior Night proposal! 💍❤️ pic.twitter.com/mNgQuIoNYN — Athlete Swag (@AthleteSwag) March 9, 2019

The senior player got down on one knee to propose to his longtime girlfriend before the game during the senior ceremonies.

According to our media parter the Baltimore Sun, the two have known each other growing up in their hometown of Capljina, Bosnia and Herzegovina and had dated since high school.

Congrats you two!

