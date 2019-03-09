



Police are investigating a shooting that left one man hospitalized Saturday afternoon in southwest Baltimore.

Police were called to the 2200 block of Edmondson Ave. around 1:10 p.m. for a reported shooting.

When police arrived, they found an adult male unresponsive inside of a car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where his condition is unknow at this time.

Citywide Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to call them at 1-866-7Lockup.

