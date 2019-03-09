  • WJZ 13On Air

CLINTON, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County Police are investigating a commercial armed robbery Saturday night in Clinton.

According to police, two suspects entered a Sprint store on Old Branch Ave.

The suspects forced the employee to open the safe and stole cell phones and currency before fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

This story is still developing. Continue to stay with WJZ for the latest. 

