BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Don’t forget, Maryland. Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday, March 9, at 2 a.m. which means it’s time to move your clocks forward by one hour.
Daylight Saving Time was created during World War I to decrease energy used for lights and help conserve energy supplies to help the war effort.
With Daylight Saving Time, you will want to remember:
-
- Starts at 2 a.m. Sunday
- Set Clocks Ahead One Hour
- Change detector batteries
- Later sunrise
- Longer daylight hours
