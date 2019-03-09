



Don’t forget, Maryland. Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday, March 9, at 2 a.m. which means it’s time to move your clocks forward by one hour.

Daylight Saving Time was created during World War I to decrease energy used for lights and help conserve energy supplies to help the war effort.

With Daylight Saving Time, you will want to remember:

Starts at 2 a.m. Sunday Set Clocks Ahead One Hour Change detector batteries Later sunrise Longer daylight hours



