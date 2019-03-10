



Nikole Osani’s son, Canyon, was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor when he was just six months old, but without a car, she wasn’t able to take him to his appointments.

Thanks to the help of local volunteers, the Cecil County mom received the surprise of a lifetime, a new car to take Canyon to his chemotherapy treatments.

Paul Matthew’s is President of Eli Seth Matthew’s Leukemia Foundation, Inc.

“Can you imagine, right,” Matthews said. “Having to beg people to come and take you to your son’s chemotherapy appointment and miss that appointment. He cannot miss appointments.”

Word of Osani’s struggle spread quickly to Matthew’s, who lost his son Eli, to Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia at the age of 10.

Through his foundation, he offers support to other families with children battling cancer.

When he heard about Osani’s case, he reached out to donor’s, asking for their help.

This time, a donor offered more than just money. A local police officer handed over the keys to her car for Osani.

“This is your new car,” Matthews said. “So when you need to go to your appointments, mommy is hoping in the car. There’s no begging people, there’s no missing appointments anymore.”

Now, Canyon is all smiles in the backseat, as he heads to his weekly chemotherapy.

“For your freedom, for you to do what you need to do, you need a car,” Matthews said.

Since being diagnosed, Canyon has undergone six surgeries.

If you want to make a donation to the Eli Seth Matthew’s Lukemia Foundation, Inc. you can click here.

