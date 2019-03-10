



The Maryland men’s basketball team earned a No. 5 seed in the 2019 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The team will play Thursday afternoon and take on the winner of Nebraska and Rutgers.

This marks the Terrapins’ fourth top-five finish in the Big Ten in five seasons as members of the conference.

Maryland’s opening game of the tournament will air on the Big Ten Network 25 minutes after the first game of the day.

