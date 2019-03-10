  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMAretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMThe Listener
    01:35 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Big Ten Tournament, Local TV, maryland terrapins, NCAA Men's Basketball, Syndicated, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland men’s basketball team earned a No. 5 seed in the 2019 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The team will play Thursday afternoon and take on the winner of Nebraska and Rutgers.

This marks the Terrapins’ fourth top-five finish in the Big Ten in five seasons as members of the conference.

Maryland’s opening game of the tournament will air on the Big Ten Network 25 minutes after the first game of the day.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s