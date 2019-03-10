  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A body was found partially decomposed inside a Mount Vernon apartment complex Tuesday, according to police.

Police were called to the building in the unit block of East Read Street around 9:38 a.m. Tuesday morning.

When police arrived, they found the body of a 64-year-old man.

Police said that there were no signs of trauma to the body and that foul play is not suspected.

An autopsy has been ordered.

Neighbors said that they reached out to building management about a smell for weeks, but nothing was done.

