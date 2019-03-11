



Accused Capital Gazette shooter Jarrod Ramos was in court Monday.

Ramos’ defense attorneys wanted more information about the charges against him.

Anne Arundel Co State’s Attorney speaks after Jarrod Ramos hearing @wjz #JarrodRamos pic.twitter.com/5pAQ63pIQM — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) March 11, 2019

However, Judge Ripken ruled that statement of facts from the state on Ramos’ alleged crimes were sufficient.

Ramos’ attorneys are considering changing his plea from not guilty to not criminally responsible by reason of insanity, according to WTOP’s Michelle Basch.

A judge has turned down defense’s request for more info about the charges against accused Capital Gazette shooter Jarrod Ramos. Defense is considering changing his plea from not guilty to not criminally responsible by reason of insanity. They have until Friday to decide @WTOP — Michelle Basch (@mbaschWTOP) March 11, 2019

The lawyers have until Friday to decide.

Ramos is accused of murdering five Capital Gazette employees in a June 2018 mass shooting.

John McNamara, Wendi Winters, Rob Hiaasen, Rebecca Smith and Gerald Fischman were killed in the June 28 shooting.

Several others were injured when Ramos opened fire on the newspaper’s office.

Next, there will be more hearings on this case and then they will determine a trial date.

