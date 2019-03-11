



Frederick Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit and Special Response Team recovered two handguns and marijuana from a local residence Friday, March 8.

According to police, officials served a search and seizure warrant in the 200 block of Bishops Glen Drive in Frederick.

After the residence was secured, officers conducted a search of the house.

During the search, police recovered a .22 caliber handgun and 9mm handgun.

Police also discovered scales, packaging material and a quantity of marijuana that indicated that it was for distribution.

Nicholas Adrian Benjamin was arrested by police.

Due to previous crimes, Benjamin is prohibited from possessing handguns.

Benjamin was taken to the Frederick County Detention Center and processed. He was charged with numerous offenses including Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Illegal Possession of Ammunition, Two counts of Illegal Possession of a Regulated Firearm, and other related charges.

The investigation was made possible in part due to funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention, which funds the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network.

