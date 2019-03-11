



Jimmy’s Seafood and Show Your Soft Side hosted its fourth-annual Bowling Class at Dundalk Lanes, all to raise money for animal cruelty awareness.

The partnership between Jimmy’s and Show Your Soft Side featured bowling, food and a silent auction.

Puppies were also on hand who were up for adoption.

“The charity kind of picks you,” John Minadakis, owner of Jimmy’s Seafood, said. “I think everyone has a soft spot for animals, and I think we can all agree there’s no room for animal cruelty.”

Some of the Ravens were in attendance to support the cause.

“I love what they do with the community and with the pets,” Ravens wide receiver Chris Moore said. “I’m going to continue to do this, no matter where I am at.”

The event raised just under $5,000.

For more information on how to get involved with Show Your Soft Side, you can click here.

