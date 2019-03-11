  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:drunk driver, Frederick Police


FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A Frederick Police cruiser was struck by an alleged drunk driver on Friday.

According to police, an officer was traveling in the unit block of Hillcrest Drive around 11:06 p.m. in his marked police car when he was struck by a Ford Mustang.

The driver of the Mustang, Alfredo Antonio Guzman Barrera, did not stop and attempted to flee the area.

A chase ensued and eventually Guzman Barrera was forced to stop when he reached a dead end in a shopping center parking lot.

Guzman Barrera, 26, was charged with:

  • Driving under the influence of alcohol
  • Attempt to elude by failing to stop
  • Fail to stop after property damage accident

The officer was not injured.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s