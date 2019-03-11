



A Frederick Police cruiser was struck by an alleged drunk driver on Friday.

According to police, an officer was traveling in the unit block of Hillcrest Drive around 11:06 p.m. in his marked police car when he was struck by a Ford Mustang.

The driver of the Mustang, Alfredo Antonio Guzman Barrera, did not stop and attempted to flee the area.

A chase ensued and eventually Guzman Barrera was forced to stop when he reached a dead end in a shopping center parking lot.

Guzman Barrera, 26, was charged with:

Driving under the influence of alcohol

Attempt to elude by failing to stop

Fail to stop after property damage accident

The officer was not injured.

