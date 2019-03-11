Comments
FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A Frederick Police cruiser was struck by an alleged drunk driver on Friday.
FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A Frederick Police cruiser was struck by an alleged drunk driver on Friday.
According to police, an officer was traveling in the unit block of Hillcrest Drive around 11:06 p.m. in his marked police car when he was struck by a Ford Mustang.
The driver of the Mustang, Alfredo Antonio Guzman Barrera, did not stop and attempted to flee the area.
A chase ensued and eventually Guzman Barrera was forced to stop when he reached a dead end in a shopping center parking lot.
Guzman Barrera, 26, was charged with:
- Driving under the influence of alcohol
- Attempt to elude by failing to stop
- Fail to stop after property damage accident
The officer was not injured.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook