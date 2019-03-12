



Chief U.S. District Judge James Bredar sentenced the leader in the Black Guerilla Family Gang (BGF) to 35 years in federal prison Tuesday.

Shawn Thomas, 38, of Baltimore, was sentenced for participating in racketeering conspiracy, including authorizing murder as a leader in the BGF.

BFG is a nationwide gang operating in prisons and cities across the United States, including Baltimore.

The gang is involved in murder, robbery, extortion, drug trafficking, obstruction of justice and witness intimidation.

Thomas admitted he was a high-ranking member of BFG, controlling a regime in the 2700 block of Greenmount Ave. in North Baltimore.

During the course of the conspiracy, Thomas obtained narcotics which he distributed through BFG controlled open-air drug shops and collected dues for BFG.

Thomas also ordered another BFG member to murder Keith Ramsey, another gang member, as part of an ongoing dispute between the two gangs.

The case was part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and communities that serve to reduce violent crime.

