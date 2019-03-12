



Athletic coaches from Georgetown University are among those who allegedly took bribes to help parents get their children into the DC-based university as a part of a nationwide college admissions scheme. A Maryland man was also charged in the scam.

The United States Attorney’s office in Boston announced charges against dozens of people accused in a nationwide college admissions scheme, including Oscar-nominated actress Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, of “Full House” fame.

WBZ in Boston reports the scheme began in 2011. Defendants with high school-aged children who were applying to college allegedly “conspired with others to use bribery and other forms of fraud to facilitate their children’s admission to colleges and universities” in Massachusetts and elsewhere including Yale, Stanford, University of Texas, University of Southern California and UCLA. Georgetown, Wake Forest are also on the list.

The scam revolves around William “Rick” Singer.

Singer, 58, will plead guilty to a variety of charges for organizing the scheme, which investigators dubbed “Operation Varsity Blues.”

U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling said those involved paid Singer $25 million total as part of the scheme.

One Maryland man was charged in the scam.

Gordon Ernst was charged with conspiracy to commit racketeering.

