



Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday the appointments of Brynja Booth to the Court of Appeals, 1st Appellate Circut, Judge Edward Wells to the Court of Special Appeals and Steven Gould to the Court of Appeals, 7th Appellate Circut.

The governor made the appointments after interviewing nominees sent by the Appellate Judicial Nominating Committee.

Booth was appointed to the Court of Appeals, 1st Appellate Circut.

This court includes Caroline, Cecil, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, Somerset, Talbot, Wicomico and Worcester Counties.

Booth is an attorney and has appellate court experience.

Wells was appointed as an at-large member to the Court of Special Appeals.

He served as a judge on the Circuit Court for Calvert County since 2012.

Wells also served as an Assistant Attorney General in the Criminal Appeals Division of the Office of the Attorney General, and was the first African-American to serve as Calvert County State’s Attorney.

Bennet was appointed to the Court of Special Appeals, 7th Appellate Court.

Gould is a trial lawyer and civil litigator who has litigated, arbitrated and tried commercial litigation cases.

